Niagara County adds telephone vaccination registration through 211

Niagara County residents who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, but who don't have access to the internet, or who have been frustrated by the online signup process, now can try to make an appointment by phone.

The Niagara County Health Department announced Thursday that it has arranged for vaccination registration for eligible persons by dialing 211, the region's phone number for health and human services.

The 211 staff will be able to take phone calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, to set up vaccinations at Niagara County-operated sites. The county launched its program of shots for those deemed eligible by the state Tuesday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, with advance registration required.

No other county in the region has partnered with 211 WNY for vaccination registration, said Kelly Dodd, 211 WNY director of contact center services.

