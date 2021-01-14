 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County adds telephone vaccination registration through 211
0 comments

Niagara County adds telephone vaccination registration through 211

Support this work for $1 a month
Transit Drive-in reopening draws a crowd

The scene at the Transit Drive-in in Lockport opened for the season May 15, 2020, after a delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting Jan. 12, 2021, it hosted a Niagara County Health Department vaccination site.

 James P. McCoy

Niagara County residents who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, but who don't have access to the internet, or who have been frustrated by the online signup process, now can try to make an appointment by phone.

The Niagara County Health Department announced Thursday that it has arranged for vaccination registration for eligible persons by dialing 211, the region's phone number for health and human services.

The 211 staff will be able to take phone calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, to set up vaccinations at Niagara County-operated sites. The county launched its program of shots for those deemed eligible by the state Tuesday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, with advance registration required.

No other county in the region has partnered with 211 WNY for vaccination registration, said Kelly Dodd, 211 WNY director of contact center services.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New York State's vaccine registration website off to a disjointed and frustrating start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News