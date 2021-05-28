 Skip to main content
Niagara County adds J&J vaccine to seven June Covid clinics
Niagara County adds J&J vaccine to seven June Covid clinics

Dr. Kenyani Davis, chief medical officer of Community Health Center of Buffalo, draws a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, May 12, 2021, during a pop-up vaccination clinic in a joint effort with Upper Room Church of God in Christ and the Canisius College New Buffalo Institute.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at seven Covid-19 vaccination clinics to be held during June by the Niagara County Health Department.

Friday's announcement said the seven clinics were originally scheduled only to give second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at previous vaccination clinics. Now, any adult who wants a single dose of J&J vaccine is allowed to walk in and obtain it.

The schedule is Thursday at Gratwick Fire Company, North Tonawanda; June 8 at Royalton-Hartland High School; June 9 at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, Niagara Falls; June 15 at Barker High School; June 17 at Wilson High School; June 22 at the Lewiston-Porter School District's Community Resource Center; and June 24 at Newfane Middle School.

All clinics run from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Advance registration, through the county Health Department website or by calling 211, is recommended but not mandatory.

