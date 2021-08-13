Niagara County adds 87 names to Purple Heart book

Niagara County has added 87 names to its Purple Heart book.

The county created a metal-bound registry that attempts to catalog the name of every military veteran who has received the medal given to those injured during their service.

Before the 87 names were added at an Aug. 7 ceremony in Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda, there were 258 names in the book.

County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski is the custodian of the Frank J. Gaffney Purple Heart Book of Honor, which is displayed in the rotunda of the County Courthouse in Lockport. A Purple Heart flag flies outside the building.

The county clerk's website includes an application form for those who know someone who should be added to the book.

