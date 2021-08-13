 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County adds 87 names to Purple Heart book
0 comments

Niagara County adds 87 names to Purple Heart book

Support this work for $1 a month
Jastrzemski Purple heart book

Joseph A. Jastrzemski displays the county's official book of Purple Heart recipients on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/News file photo

Niagara County has added 87 names to its Purple Heart book.

The county created a metal-bound registry that attempts to catalog the name of every military veteran who has received the medal given to those injured during their service.

Before the 87 names were added at an Aug. 7 ceremony in Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda, there were 258 names in the book.

County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski is the custodian of the Frank J. Gaffney Purple Heart Book of Honor, which is displayed in the rotunda of the County Courthouse in Lockport. A Purple Heart flag flies outside the building.

The county clerk's website includes an application form for those who know someone who should be added to the book.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued bear cubs frolic in Ukrainian sanctuary

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News