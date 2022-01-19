Niagara County accepts settlement from opioid manufacturer

Niagara County will pocket $683,000 from a New York state settlement with Allergan, one of several drug manufacturers the state sued over the costs of the opioid overdose epidemic.

The County Legislature accepted the settlement Tuesday night. Other companies named in the lawsuit "will be ponying up," County Attorney Claude A. Joerg told the lawmakers.

The terms call for the county to spend half the money on programs designed to combat the overuse of painkillers. The other half "we get to use as we deem appropriate," Joerg said.

Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh pointed out that programs in numerous county departments were impacted by the opioid situation. Overdoses and deaths were decreasing before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, but since then, the county's numbers are worse than ever, she said.

The $683,000 is the county's share of an overall $200 million settlement Allergan made last month. Previously, Niagara County scored about $11 million from settlements with four other pharmaceutical companies.

