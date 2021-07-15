Niagara Club makeover slowed, Niagara Falls hotelier says

Rupal Hospitality's plan to turn the former Niagara Club in Niagara Falls into a banquet and amusement facility has been slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But company president Nirel Patel said the project will proceed in phases, not all at once, and he said Rupal still intends to sign closing documents for county incentives before they expire.

Mark J. Gabriele, attorney for the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said Wednesday that the incentives – a 10-year tax break and a grant from the NCIDA-controlled Cataract Tourism Fund – will expire Aug. 31.

The $3 million project at the former social club at 24 Niagara St. envisioned several amusement offerings as well as a rooftop bar.

"We have to make sure we can operate them with the qualified proper levels of staff," Patel said. There is no timeline for completing the whole project, he said.

"The project is going to take a little bit longer. It's a phased-in approach," Patel said.

