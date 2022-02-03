Niagara Area Foundation announces $58,000 in grants to nonprofit agencies

Eight nonprofit agencies in Niagara County have received a grants totaling more than $58,000 from the Niagara Area Foundation, a division of the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

The largest grant was $10,000 for Horizon Health Services to operate a school-based speakers bureau on mental health and substance abuse topics.

Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County received $9,000 toward its "School's Out" program.

The foundation presented $8,000 to Mental Health Advocates of Western New York for its Just Tell One discussion program for students, and to Service Collaborative of Western New York to bring its Beds for Buffalo bed-building program into Niagara County.

Other grants included $6,585 for an academic success project at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns; $6,500 to Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier for its Girls Circle program that counteracts behavior problems by girls in Niagara Falls schools; $6,000 to Highland Clubhouse for its new Camp Citizen for Niagara Falls High School seniors; and $4,500 to FeedMore WNY for its Backpack Food Program for children.

