Niagara aquarium euthanizes harbor seal Sandy, 41, after period of declining health

Sandy the harbor seal – the oldest marine mammal to call the Aquarium of Niagara home – has died, aquarium officials announced Tuesday.

The 41-year-old pinniped was euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health. Sandy had been previously been taken off exhibit for monitoring and treatment after the animal care team at the Aquarium observed changes in her behavior. The decision was made to euthanize her after various treatments were shown to be ineffective in improving her condition.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to an animal, especially one who has been with us for more than four decades," Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Aquarium, said in a statement Tuesday.

Sandy was one of the oldest harbor seals in captivity. The median life expectancy for a harbor seal is 25 years. aquarium officials said.

The animal was rescued off the coast of Washington state in 1980, after she had been abandoned as a pup without the skills necessary to survive in her natural environment. As a result, Sandy was brought to the Aquarium of Niagara.

Sandy, who lived in the outdoor Rescue Harbor tank at the Aquarium, was blind in her left eye because of cataracts.

In 1987, she became the first-ever harbor seal in the world to undergo successful cataract removal surgery in her right eye. The procedure was performed at the Aquarium of Niagara and is now widely practiced at zoos and aquariums around the world. Cataracts are common among seals and sea lions.

In July 2020, the Aquarium feted Sandy with ice cream cake on the occasion of her 40th birthday.

