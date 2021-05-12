Niacet Corp. plans major expansion at Niagara Falls chemical plant

Niacet Corp., one of Niagara Falls' major chemical plants, applied Wednesday for tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to assist a planned $13.25 million expansion.
"We're looking to expand our anhydrous hydrogen chloride production," said Salvatore D'Angelo, Niacet's manager of quality assurance and regulatory affairs.
That chemical can be used in the pharmaceutical field, as well as in semiconductor production and other technical areas.
The project is a 3,500-square-foot building to be erected at the south end of Niacet's 19-acre property at 47th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
The expansion would add eight new jobs to Niacet's current workforce of 91.
Niacet Corp. received a 15-year tax break Wednesday for a possible expansion in Niagara Falls. The local plant, however, is competing with sites in Alabama and Louisiana for the $40 million project. It would double the company’s production of the food additive calcium propionate, which inhibits mold and bacteria in bread and baked goods. The approval by the Niagara County
The 15-year incentive package the company seeks would save it an estimated $1.19 million, thanks to reduced property taxes, an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and furnishings and an exemption from the county's mortgage recording tax.
"We're looking to retain jobs and grow the company," D'Angelo said. "We're looking at this as a great opportunity."
NCIDA board member Clifford Scott, the executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, said he was concerned about environmental impact, since the Housing Authority owns the Packard Court housing complex about 1,000 feet from the plant.
D'Angelo said Niacet is heavily regulated by state and federal agencies.
"We have not had a reportable release of any chemicals in the last 20 years," he said.
The NCIDA board is expected to vote on Niacet's incentives June 9.
Bogart-Sinatra Development
Eric Bogart and Michael Sinatra, young developers who already own a multitenant facility on Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda, have purchased a vacant lot nearby at 428 Zimmerman St., where they plan to erect multitenant business facilities, offering 22 spaces in three buildings.
The $1.53 million project is estimated to bring 25 jobs with it in the first three years.
"Basically, it's going to be warehouse space with commercial projects," Bogart said, for "anyone that's planning to run a business or do something on their own."
The leases could be for one year or more, costing tenants about $1,000 a month.
"We have a self-storage business in Buffalo, but we thought we'd do something different," Bogart said.
He added that the space could be attractive to start-up owners who don't want to operate from their house or garage.
"From the agency's standpoint, there's a need for this type of space," NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said. "We haven't had nice, clean spec space for people who want to start a business."
"You see them in other spots, Florida and places like that. There's really nothing like that around here," Bogart said.
The spaces would offer electricity, heat and running water.
The requested 10-year incentive package would include property tax breaks and sales and mortgage tax exemptions, saving the developers an estimated $325,000.
Clarence developer Lucian D. Visone Jr., who plans to place a restaurant next to his new apartment complex on the North Tonawanda waterfront, has submitted a brownfield cleanup plan for the site to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The 5-acre parcel at 624 River Road, owned by Visone subsidiary DLV Properties, includes a medical and dental office constructed
DLV Properties
The owners of an apartment complex at 600 River Road in North Tonawanda presented a new project for the neighboring parcel: a 13,740-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building that would house a dental office, a restaurant and nine market-rate apartments.
DLV Properties' $2.9 million plan would bring in the equivalent of 27 full-time jobs. The 10 years of property tax breaks, sales and mortgage tax exemptions would save the Clarence developer an estimated $467,000.
The building would be erected at 624 River Road, where DLV, a subsidiary of Visone Co., already owns a medical office building constructed in 1997. The dental office, Dental Wellness, is to move from the older building to the new one.
The restaurant, yet to be named, could be attractive to tenants in the $20 million, 88-apartment waterfront complex DLV owns next door.
NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said a $500,000 loan from the county Brownfield Development Corp. is envisioned for the new building.
Birch Machine & Tool
Birch Machine & Tool, a machine shop on Telegraph Road in Middleport, has purchased a lot at 7920 Rochester Road, Royalton, for construction of a new 7,450-square-foot plant.
The company, which employs six people in its current leased space, plans to add three more jobs, thanks to the $795,000 project. The NCIDA staff calculated that a 15-year property break, plus sales tax and mortgage tax exemptions, would save the company $133,000.
"We're only working in about 2,100 square feet of shop space and we're going to have 6,000 square feet (at the new location)," company owner Jerome W. Stadelman Jr. said.