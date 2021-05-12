Niacet Corp. plans major expansion at Niagara Falls chemical plant

D'Angelo said Niacet is heavily regulated by state and federal agencies.

"We have not had a reportable release of any chemicals in the last 20 years," he said.

The NCIDA board is expected to vote on Niacet's incentives June 9.

Bogart-Sinatra Development

Eric Bogart and Michael Sinatra, young developers who already own a multitenant facility on Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda, have purchased a vacant lot nearby at 428 Zimmerman St., where they plan to erect multitenant business facilities, offering 22 spaces in three buildings.

The $1.53 million project is estimated to bring 25 jobs with it in the first three years.

"Basically, it's going to be warehouse space with commercial projects," Bogart said, for "anyone that's planning to run a business or do something on their own."

The leases could be for one year or more, costing tenants about $1,000 a month.

"We have a self-storage business in Buffalo, but we thought we'd do something different," Bogart said.

He added that the space could be attractive to start-up owners who don't want to operate from their house or garage.