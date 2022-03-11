NFTA urged to increase drivers' wages, restore bus routes

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority does not have a driver shortage. It has a wage shortage, State Sen. Sean Ryan said Friday.
The NFTA does not pay a competitive wage to its bus drivers compared to drivers in Rochester and Syracuse, even though New York State has increased the authority’s funding by about $10.5 million – or about 20% - since 2015, Ryan said.
He and others called on the authority to increase wages to successfully recruit more drivers.
Many rebuked the authority for not only cutting the routes but for doing a poor job of communicating that information, a poor job of providing transparency to riders and local leaders, and a poor job of proactively reaching out to other community groups for help and support with driver recruitment during difficult times.
“We’ve all heard the story," Ryan said. "The NFTA said they had to cut routes because of a driver shortage. They blame the shortage on Covid … but we know one thing that they could do. They could pay their drivers a competitive wage. That’s how you get bus drivers,” he said at a news conference near the Delavan/Canisius College Metro Rail station.
NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said the authority appreciates Ryan's "continuous strong commitment to the importance of public transportation and the NFTA."
“With respect to wages, it is critical to point out that the wage comparisons are misleading," she said. "Rochester has a completely different pay structure. We offer an extremely competitive compensation package that includes gold standard health care benefits during and after employment as well as a pension. The average driver earns more than $60,000 a year. Our perks are the reason we have a 93% retention rate.”
As far as service reductions, "we are working diligently to return to normal operations and are making great strides in our recruitment efforts,” Tederous said.
Many efforts are ongoing to recruit and train new drivers and lower the bar for becoming a driver, according to the authority. NFTA officials also say the suspension of routes is temporary.
Authority officials said Thursday they will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.
On Feb. 13, the NFTA suspended express bus service on eight routes and decreased the frequency of buses running on evenings and weekends due to labor shortages. NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel has called the driver shortage a nationwide problem, with the agency battling both the lack of drivers on the payroll and the high absenteeism rates of hired drivers due to Covid-19 and other illnesses.
"The NFTA has labeled these union workers 'essential' and called them heroes, but they do not pay or treat them as such. It's time to treat the men and women right who have worked tirelessly – before the pandemic and all through the pandemic – to ensure that Erie County passengers get the best transportation possible," said Jeffrey Richardson, president of ATU Local 1342.
The authority is currently in contract negotiations with the union, Tederous said.
The $16.33 per hour starting wage for NFTA bus drivers is less than the $21.79 new drivers earn at the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority and the $21.60 for new drivers at Central New York Regional Transportation Authority in Syracuse, Ryan said. NFTA drivers earn the top rate of $26.72 per hour only after five years of service, which falls short of the top hourly rate of $34.59 that drivers in Rochester make.
"I think it's terrible ... and such an inconvenience," said Jacqueline Bald, a frequent user of Metro's No. 66 Express. "Buffalo is trying to rebuild, and they want people to come into the city. This is not the way to do it."
According to a study by the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab, when adjusted for inflation, NFTA drivers earning the top rate earn less than they did 20 years ago. The study also found that drivers have fewer health insurance benefits than they did 20 years ago.
“Between 2003 and 2009, NFTA drivers received annual 3% pay increases that kept their purchasing power more or less consistent,” said Russell Weaver, director of research at Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab. “But, once their contract expired, drivers went seven years without a raise. On paper, today’s wages have brought drivers back to roughly the same purchasing power they had before; however, under new rules that require them to contribute more to their health insurance policies, most drivers are still taking home about 5% less than they used to.
"The bottom line is that existing drivers haven’t been made whole for the purchasing power they lost without a contract. And new drivers are starting at wages that aren’t competitive with other upstate cities like Rochester and Syracuse.”
The wage and service issues drew outrage from one rider.
“I still want to know why they’re making six figures a year and can’t pay their workers a living wage. That’s not right,” said Denice Barr, a transit pass holder. “I don’t take the bus two streets over from where I live any more. I got to figure out how I’m going to get all the way to Niagara (street) to go to my doctor’s appointment, so I got to travel all the way downtown ... and go all the way around to get to the same location.”