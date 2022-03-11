NFTA urged to increase drivers' wages, restore bus routes

+2 Metro bus cutbacks hit riders dependent on express lines "I think it's terrible ... and such an inconvenience," said Jacqueline Bald, a frequent user of Metro's No. 66 Express. "Buffalo is trying to rebuild, and they want people to come into the city. This is not the way to do it."

According to a study by the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab, when adjusted for inflation, NFTA drivers earning the top rate earn less than they did 20 years ago. The study also found that drivers have fewer health insurance benefits than they did 20 years ago.

“Between 2003 and 2009, NFTA drivers received annual 3% pay increases that kept their purchasing power more or less consistent,” said Russell Weaver, director of research at Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab. “But, once their contract expired, drivers went seven years without a raise. On paper, today’s wages have brought drivers back to roughly the same purchasing power they had before; however, under new rules that require them to contribute more to their health insurance policies, most drivers are still taking home about 5% less than they used to.

NFTA names Brian Patterson Transit Police chief Patterson formerly served as Central District chief for the Buffalo Police Department, overseeing operations downtown. He succeeds George Gast, who retired earlier this month.

"The bottom line is that existing drivers haven’t been made whole for the purchasing power they lost without a contract. And new drivers are starting at wages that aren’t competitive with other upstate cities like Rochester and Syracuse.”

The wage and service issues drew outrage from one rider.

“I still want to know why they’re making six figures a year and can’t pay their workers a living wage. That’s not right,” said Denice Barr, a transit pass holder. “I don’t take the bus two streets over from where I live any more. I got to figure out how I’m going to get all the way to Niagara (street) to go to my doctor’s appointment, so I got to travel all the way downtown ... and go all the way around to get to the same location.”

