NFTA to study eliminating bus stops, enhancing others

But he also noted cutting inefficiencies will mean a smoother ride devoid of so many stops and starts – maybe even allowing more trips along a route because buses will have more time to begin again. Some routes may shorten runs by 10% to 15%, George said. And the plan calls for upgrading many stops with shelters and benches to attract new riders and retain those already using buses.

"It's a lot easier to replace two stops with one if we say: 'By the way, we're going to make it a much more attractive stop that is also more comfortable,' " George said.

The NFTA will also study the experiences of similar systems such as Cincinnati Metro run by the Southeast Ohio Regional Transit Authority. Brandy L. Jones, Cincinnati Metro's vice president for external affairs, said the system studied its 4,000 stops for more than two years beginning in 2018. The overwhelming desire, she said, was shortening trip time.

"The thing that slowed the trip was too many stops that were too close together," she said. "And if a stop wasn't being used, it caused us to say: 'Let's combine some.' "