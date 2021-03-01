NFTA takes first step toward converting to electric buses

About a year from now, commuters waiting at Metro Bus stops throughout the area might not even hear the arrival of their morning ride.
That's because electric buses are so quiet – really quiet. And more of them will eventually be carrying passengers along Western New York bus routes.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has taken its first steps toward converting its 325 buses to an all-electric fleet with a $10.2 million order for 10 new electric vehicles from New Flyer of America Inc. They're slated to hit the streets in the spring of 2022. The authority aims to meet New York's requirement for upstate's large transit authorities to electrify 25% of their fleets by 2025 and 100% by 2035.
Electric will shape public transit's future, according to NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel.
"We're incredibly excited," she said. "It's safe to say transit systems across the nation are looking for buses with low or no emissions."
Electric buses, already used by transit agencies in New York City, Rochester and Ithaca, present little difference to riders than normal diesel or hybrid buses. But they run much more quietly and emit no noxious exhaust fumes, she said.
"Otherwise, the look and feel of the bus will be the same," she said.
With an approximately $1 million price tag on a new electric bus – about twice as much as a diesel or hybrid one – Minkel acknowledged the extra expense, and they require $250,000 in charging equipment.
"But over the life of a bus we hope to see a lot lower maintenance costs over the traditional diesels," she said. "And over time, you'll see the price tag on electric buses go down. In the long run they'll be better, and we'll be doing everything we can to reduce emissions."
Indeed, transit systems around the country are looking to electric buses to reduce pollution and efficiently move their riders. Lisa Jerram, director of bus programs for the American Public Transit Association in Washington, said battery- or hydrogen-based energy remains an important goal over the next few years.
Electric vehicles may prove more expensive at the moment, she said, but future maintenance enters the equation.
"You don't have as many moving parts," she said, comparing electric to diesel, "and you don't have oil changes and things like that."
She also noted that the NFTA is mirroring other transit agencies in starting out with small purchases and adjusting slowly to the new technology.
"It's something that requires new ways, obviously with fueling, and how it fits into service," she said. "They're testing it out, seeing the experience and making sure they can get the electricity they need."
She added the goal of complete electrification and achieving zero emissions mirrors other major systems around the United States.
That's been the case in Rochester, where the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority started a year ago with a pilot program involving one electric bus. CEO Bill Carpenter said that nine more entered service last October, and the authority board this month authorized buying 10 more.
"Our operators like them and our customers just love them," he said. "It's been a very easy transition to have the first 10 in our fleet."
Carpenter said riders like the smooth startup of an electric bus as it leaves a stop. He noted the authority had to upgrade the initial vehicles' battery capacity for heating problems on "cloudy days at 10 degrees with the doors opening and closing." The upgrade now allows for a better "draw" on the batteries and improved heating, he said, and the future looks bright for phasing out emission-producing engines in Rochester.
Still, Rochester may also opt for a combination of hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles, he said.
As for the NFTA, a new infrastructure of support will maintain and run Metro's new fleet, Minkel said. The New York Power Authority, through its e-Mobility Program, will design and install overhead charging equipment at the authority's Cold Spring garage, with its Babcock facility next in line. Initially, the new system will be able to service 60 buses but can be scaled up for 100 as more new vehicles arrive, Minkel said.