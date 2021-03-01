NFTA takes first step toward converting to electric buses

With an approximately $1 million price tag on a new electric bus – about twice as much as a diesel or hybrid one – Minkel acknowledged the extra expense, and they require $250,000 in charging equipment.

"But over the life of a bus we hope to see a lot lower maintenance costs over the traditional diesels," she said. "And over time, you'll see the price tag on electric buses go down. In the long run they'll be better, and we'll be doing everything we can to reduce emissions."

Indeed, transit systems around the country are looking to electric buses to reduce pollution and efficiently move their riders. Lisa Jerram, director of bus programs for the American Public Transit Association in Washington, said battery- or hydrogen-based energy remains an important goal over the next few years.

Electric vehicles may prove more expensive at the moment, she said, but future maintenance enters the equation.

"You don't have as many moving parts," she said, comparing electric to diesel, "and you don't have oil changes and things like that."

She also noted that the NFTA is mirroring other transit agencies in starting out with small purchases and adjusting slowly to the new technology.