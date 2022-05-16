 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFTA suspends fares on 4 bus routes through end of May in response to mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Tops shooting aftermath

A man and a woman comfort each other outside Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo the day after a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others, Sunday, May 15, 2022. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is suspending fares on four East Side Buffalo bus routes through the end of May in response to the mass shooting Saturday at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Bus routes #12-Utica, #13-Kensington, #18-Jefferson and #24 Genesee all travel through the area directly affected by the shooting. The fare suspension is intended to help those needing assistance to access groceries and essential services, including grief and mental health counseling, Hochul said.

Hochul also announced $2.8 million in federal and state funding to provide additional services and support to those affected by the shooting.

She also announced a partnership with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide transportation for residents in the 14208 and 14209 ZIP codes to and from the Tops Market at 425 Niagara St. and Price Rite at 250 Elmwood Ave.

Lyft riders can use the code 'BuffaloLyftUp' for up to $25 in the Lyft app. Uber riders can use the code 'SHOPBUF' in the Uber app for up to $20 off a ride, with a maximum of eight rides per customer.

