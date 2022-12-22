NFTA suspends bus, rail, paratransit service as of 2 a.m. Friday

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Thursday it will suspend all bus, rail and paratransit service as of 2 a.m. Friday because of the coming storm.

Weather forecasters are predicting a major winter storm with blizzard conditions to arrive in the region Friday, beginning with quickly-dropping temperatures that are expected to cause a flash freeze. The storm will last several days.

The NFTA will announce any service changes on its social media accounts and at metro.nfta.com.