 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFTA sues city over 2020 flood in subway after water main broke
0 comments

NFTA sues city over 2020 flood in subway after water main broke

Support this work for $1 a month
river_NFTA tunnel_ Delavan station closed_ HICKEY (copy)

Buffalo firefighters from the Swift Water Rescue Unit and Rescue One deflate a raft on the platform at Delavan-Canisius College Metro Rail Station after investigating a water main break that flooded the subway tunnel in 2020.  

 John Hickey

After a broken water main flooded Metro Rail's Delavan-Canisius College Station and caused extensive damage more than a year ago, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is now seeking damages in court.

The Jan. 22, 2020, incident caused the most serious service disruption in Metro Rail history, prompting the NFTA to now sue the City of Buffalo, its Water Board, the Buffalo Municipal Water Finance Authority and Veolia Water North America (the city's system operator) to recover the significant damages stemming from the break.

The suit was filed Friday in State Supreme Court, and was first reported by Spectrum News.

During the incident, torrents of water rushed into the subway at Delavan-Canisius College, the deepest point in the Metro Rail tunnel. It disrupted service for several days as the NFTA cleaned up the flood, repaired damage and shuttled disrupted commuters on special buses along Main Street.

The authority also was forced to hire a private contractor with special pumps capable of handling 500 gallons per minute to reclaim the station, it notes in its suit. It was also forced to fix damaged electrical components, clean up debris and test trains and other equipment before restarting service.

The NFTA now accuses the city and its associated agencies and contractors of being "careless and/or reckless" in failing to train its employees and maintain its system, in not preventing the flood waters from entering subway air intakes and in not warning Metro Rail of any impending breaks.

As much as 5 feet of water flooded the tunnel in and around the Delavan-Canisius College Station, which at close to 100 feet below the surface is the deepest part of the system. During the worst period of the incident, water rose to about a foot below the platform, NFTA officials said at the time. 

They also said then that the water knocked out two pumps, while the Buffalo Fire Department brought inflatable boats down to the track to help Metro crews reach the pump area.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said "the City is aware of the claim and it's currently being evaluated."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities on what they've missed this awards season

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News