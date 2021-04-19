NFTA sues city over 2020 flood in subway after water main broke

After a broken water main flooded Metro Rail's Delavan-Canisius College Station and caused extensive damage more than a year ago, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is now seeking damages in court.

The Jan. 22, 2020, incident caused the most serious service disruption in Metro Rail history, prompting the NFTA to now sue the City of Buffalo, its Water Board, the Buffalo Municipal Water Finance Authority and Veolia Water North America (the city's system operator) to recover the significant damages stemming from the break.

The suit was filed Friday in State Supreme Court, and was first reported by Spectrum News.

During the incident, torrents of water rushed into the subway at Delavan-Canisius College, the deepest point in the Metro Rail tunnel. It disrupted service for several days as the NFTA cleaned up the flood, repaired damage and shuttled disrupted commuters on special buses along Main Street.

The authority also was forced to hire a private contractor with special pumps capable of handling 500 gallons per minute to reclaim the station, it notes in its suit. It was also forced to fix damaged electrical components, clean up debris and test trains and other equipment before restarting service.