NFTA says 'No mask, no ride,' but doesn't expect problems
Face coverings sign (copy)

Digital signs like the one at the Fountain Plaza Metro Rail Station have long read "Face Coverings Required," so NFTA officials expect few problems as a result of President Biden's new order making it a federal mandate. 

 Derek Gee

You probably won't receive a summons today for failing to wear a mask on Metro Bus and Rail, even after President Biden's new executive order mandating their use took effect on Monday.

But Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials say you will be asked to leave, and find a ride to your destination by some other means. Ditto for those using the NFTA's airports in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

"It's going to be safety first," said authority spokesman Michael Martineck. "We think wearing a mask is a great idea and we want people to do it."

The new federal order applies to all passengers using intercity buses, trains and airplanes, as well as those riding public transit. But Martineck said just about everyone has been following New York State's guidance since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, so no new problems are expected. Refusing to wear a mask, which has become a political statement in some quarters, has not proven a problem for the NFTA.

"We've been very lucky. People in Western New York have taken it very seriously and we have not had a lot of problems," he said. "We've had almost universal compliance.

"Enforcement will be restriction," he added, noting anyone refusing to comply will be asked to leave the vehicle, station or airport. "But there's not been a lot of that."

Martineck said new signs will begin appearing this week aboard Metro Bus and Rail, as well as in stations and airports noting the required use of masks in NFTA facilities.

