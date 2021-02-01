NFTA says 'No mask, no ride,' but doesn't expect problems

You probably won't receive a summons today for failing to wear a mask on Metro Bus and Rail, even after President Biden's new executive order mandating their use took effect on Monday.

But Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials say you will be asked to leave, and find a ride to your destination by some other means. Ditto for those using the NFTA's airports in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

"It's going to be safety first," said authority spokesman Michael Martineck. "We think wearing a mask is a great idea and we want people to do it."

The new federal order applies to all passengers using intercity buses, trains and airplanes, as well as those riding public transit. But Martineck said just about everyone has been following New York State's guidance since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, so no new problems are expected. Refusing to wear a mask, which has become a political statement in some quarters, has not proven a problem for the NFTA.

"We've been very lucky. People in Western New York have taken it very seriously and we have not had a lot of problems," he said. "We've had almost universal compliance.