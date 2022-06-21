NFTA restores free fares on four bus routes connecting East Side residents to grocery stores

The day after the May 14 mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced fares would be suspended on four city bus routes through the end of May to aid residents affected by the temporary closing of the Tops Markets.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that those four routes frequented by East Side residents would once again be free of charge through the end of July, when the Tops Markets on Jefferson is expected to reopen. Regular fares, which are capped at $5 for a day pass, had resumed earlier in June.

Bus routes #12-Utica, #13-Kensington, #18-Jefferson and #24 Genesee feature dozens of stops in the area surrounding Jefferson Avenue and connect riders to downtown Buffalo, the West Side and University Heights.

"These routes go through and around the impacted community, helping those who need assistance accessing groceries and other services," Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the NFTA, said in a statement. "As an organization we want to be sure we are doing everything we can to help our community heal."

The News reported May 31 that the Tops Markets on Jefferson is the only full-service grocer in the 14208 ZIP code. Only two other full-service supermarkets serve four ZIP codes in central and East Buffalo, in which 50,000 people live and 72% of residents are Black.

