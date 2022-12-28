 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFTA reports Metro Rail at full service, more bus routes being added

  Updated
Buffalo Blizzard Coverage (copy)

Pedestrians walk outside an NFTA Metro Rail station in Buffalo on Tuesday.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Metro Rail is running at full service, and Metro Bus will be adding additional routes as conditions continue to improve after the blizzard, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority reported Wednesday night.

Paratransit also will be operating again Thursday on a limited basis depending on street conditions, the NFTA noted. Those who use the service are asked to consider rescheduling their trips by calling 716-855-7239.

Service updates and a full list of operating routes are available on NFTA's social media and on its website at metro.nfta.com.

A visit by the polar vortex and a rapidly strengthening, bombogenesis storm system combined to bring the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022. The 37 hours of blizzard conditions was the longest since 1950 and is responsible for dozens of deaths. Meteorologist Joe Martucci from the Buffalo News' sister newsroom at The Press of Atlantic City has more.
Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

