NFTA reports Metro Rail at full service, more bus routes being added

Metro Rail is running at full service, and Metro Bus will be adding additional routes as conditions continue to improve after the blizzard, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority reported Wednesday night.
Paratransit also will be operating again Thursday on a limited basis depending on street conditions, the NFTA noted. Those who use the service are asked to consider rescheduling their trips by calling 716-855-7239.
Service updates and a full list of operating routes are available on NFTA's social media and on its website at metro.nfta.com.