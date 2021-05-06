NFTA receives $366,000 in state funding for improvements to Freedom Wall

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has been awarded $366,000 in state funding to pay for improvements to Buffalo’s Freedom Wall, a mural that celebrates African Americans' historic and ongoing work for political and social equality.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy joined NFTA officials, members of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission and the East Side Garden Walk Thursday at the Cold Spring Bus Facility, 1547 Michigan Ave., to announce the improvement project.

The NFTA Board of Commissioners awarded a contract to Watts Architecture and Engineering to design plans to improve the sidewalk area along the Freedom Wall, officials said.

The planned improvements also include reconstructing the area between the concrete wall and street curbing and installing LED lighting to accent the wall portraits.

The NFTA has created a special survey to gather public opinion on the proposed improvements at surveymonkey.com/r/FreedomWallSurvey.

