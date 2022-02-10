 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFTA official named chairman of Lockport economic development agency
0 comments

NFTA official named chairman of Lockport economic development agency

Support this work for $1 a month
Lockport-City-Flag

The City of Lockport flag. (Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Gary Bennett, business development manager for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, has been elected chairman of the board of the Greater Lockport Development Corp., the city's development agency.

Bennett has served on the GLDC board since 2017 and had been its secretary until the new election of officers in late January, the corporation announced this week.

Three new members were chosen for the board. They include Jennifer Murphy, owner of NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group; Steve Jerz, senior vice president and transformation manager at M&T Bank’s Enterprise Transformation Office; and Gina Pasceri, alderwoman at large and a former owner of two businesses.

Brian M. Smith, the city's planning and development director, doubles as president and CEO of the GLDC, which offers loans and grants to Lockport businesses.

The other officers backstopping Bennett this year will be Kathy DiMillo, vice chairwoman; Jackie Davis, secretary; and Franklin Knowles, treasurer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drive-through gaming arrives in Egypt

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names
Local News

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

  • Updated

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News