NFTA official named chairman of Lockport economic development agency

Gary Bennett, business development manager for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, has been elected chairman of the board of the Greater Lockport Development Corp., the city's development agency.
Bennett has served on the GLDC board since 2017 and had been its secretary until the new election of officers in late January, the corporation announced this week.
Three new members were chosen for the board. They include Jennifer Murphy, owner of NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group; Steve Jerz, senior vice president and transformation manager at M&T Bank’s Enterprise Transformation Office; and Gina Pasceri, alderwoman at large and a former owner of two businesses.
Brian M. Smith, the city's planning and development director, doubles as president and CEO of the GLDC, which offers loans and grants to Lockport businesses.
The other officers backstopping Bennett this year will be Kathy DiMillo, vice chairwoman; Jackie Davis, secretary; and Franklin Knowles, treasurer.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
