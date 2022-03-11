NFTA names Brian Patterson Transit Police chief

Brian K. Patterson, a former district chief in the Buffalo Police Department with a long criminal justice resume, has been named by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as the new chief of its Transit Authority Police Department.

He succeeds George W. Gast, a former FBI agent who retired earlier this month after 13 years heading the Transit Police.

Patterson formerly served as Central District chief for the BPD, overseeing operations in the downtown area.

“We are excited that the new chief will add his expertise, professionalism and ability to lead the Transit Police department keeping the NFTA and the community we serve safe and secure,” NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel said in a statement.

Patterson said he is looking forward to another chapter in his law enforcement career.

“We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the Western New York community with excellence and high priority on community engagement, transparency and accountability,” he said.