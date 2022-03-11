 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFTA names Brian Patterson Transit Police chief
NFTA names Brian Patterson Transit Police chief

Metro Rail roamer (copy)

A commuter steps onto the NFTA Metro Rail at the Lafayette Square Station on Main Street. 

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Brian K. Patterson, a former district chief in the Buffalo Police Department with a long criminal justice resume, has been named by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as the new chief of its Transit Authority Police Department.

He succeeds George W. Gast, a former FBI agent who retired earlier this month after 13 years heading the Transit Police.

Patterson formerly served as Central District chief for the BPD, overseeing operations in the downtown area. 

“We are excited that the new chief will add his expertise, professionalism and ability to lead the Transit Police department keeping the NFTA and the community we serve safe and secure,” NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel said in a statement.

Patterson said he is looking forward to another chapter in his law enforcement career.

“We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the Western New York community with excellence and high priority on community engagement, transparency and accountability,” he said.

Patterson, the fifth chief in the department's 37-year history, will oversee about 100 officers and support personnel patrolling Metro bus routes, Metro Rail, and the Buffalo Niagara and Niagara Falls International airports.

Patterson earned master's of business administration and bachelor of science in criminal justice degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo. In addition, he served in the Medaille College Social Sciences Department staff as a clinical assistant professor of criminal justice.

His salary at the NFTA will be $127,000 annually.

