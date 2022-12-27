NFTA Metro Rail service to resume at noon

Metro Rail was slated to resume limited service today at noon after suspending operations last week at the onset of the Christmas Blizzard.

It was scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. but was pushed back by an hour.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said trains will provide service every half hour in both the subway and above-ground.

She added that Metro Bus service will begin operating as soon as conditions allow on a route-by-route basis, while paratransit service remains suspended.

Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.