NFTA Metro Rail service resumes; some bus routes back in service

  • Updated
Watch as a City of Buffalo worker uses a wheel loader to plow through the three feet of snow covering Norwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village.

Metro Rail was slated to resume limited service today at noon after suspending operations last week at the onset of the Christmas Blizzard.

It was scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. but was pushed back by an hour.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said trains will provide service every half hour in both the subway and above-ground.

The authority said bus service would be available on the following routes:

4 Broadway

8 Main

24 Genesee

25 Delaware

34 Niagara Falls Boulevard

35 Sheridan

40 Buffalo-Niagara Falls

50 Buffalo Ave

52 North End Circulator

55 Pine Ave

59 NCCC

Paratransit service remains suspended.

Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.

Bus, rail and paratransit services were all suspended as of 2 a.m. Friday.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

