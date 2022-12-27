NFTA Metro Rail service resumes; some bus routes back in service

Metro Rail was slated to resume limited service today at noon after suspending operations last week at the onset of the Christmas Blizzard.
It was scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. but was pushed back by an hour.
Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said trains will provide service every half hour in both the subway and above-ground.
The authority said bus service would be available on the following routes:
34 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Paratransit service remains suspended.
Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.
Bus, rail and paratransit services were all suspended as of 2 a.m. Friday.
