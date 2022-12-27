NFTA Metro Rail service resumes; more bus routes added Wednesday

Metro Rail returned to limited service at noon Tuesday after suspending operations last week at the onset of the Christmas Blizzard.

It was scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. but was pushed back by an hour.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said trains would leave every half hour and provide service in both the subway and above-ground.

The authority said bus service would be available on the following routes:

4 Broadway

8 Main

24 Genesee

25 Delaware

34 Niagara Falls Boulevard

35 Sheridan

40 Buffalo-Niagara Falls

50 Buffalo Ave

52 North End Circulator

55 Pine Ave

59 NCCC

It was announced Tuesday night that limited service will begin on four more routes Wednesday:

11 Colvin

47 Wehrle

48 Williamsville

49 East Amherst

Paratransit service remains suspended.

Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.