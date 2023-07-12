The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has heard the concerns of Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village residents about the loss of their bus stop on Oakridge and Delaware avenues.

As a result, the plan has been scrapped.

“[Although] combining those stops would be good in terms of bus stop balancing, we always stated that if there was a group that had a special need for it, like in front of a nursing home, etc., we would take that into consideration,” said Kelly Khatib, communications manager for the NFTA.

The Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village resident who started a petition campaign to get the NFTA to reconsider was delighted by the news.

"The word ecstatic would not be out of play for how I feel," Candice Tortorice said. "We were very concerned and are very happy."

The NFTA has been studying its stops as part of its “Bus Stop Balancing” initiative announced in 2021, which is meant to shorten bus rides and conserve resources while preserving accessibility.

But residents of the senior living community objected to the potential loss of the stop for the Route 20 Metro Bus. Many residents, some of whom are disabled, use the bus to go to doctors’ appointments, grocery stores, community events and to visit family.

Khatib had said the Delaware/Oakridge stop would have been combined with the Delaware/Ferndale stop, which she said should still be convenient for Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village residents.

After an article on the plan and the residents' objections was published in Tuesday's Buffalo News, Khatib said the Delaware/Oakridge stop is no longer up for elimination or convergence and would “stay as is.”

“First and foremost, we want to listen to our riders' concerns and make decisions on what’s best for the community as a whole because the goal is to make transit better for everyone involved,” Khatib said.