NFTA lifts mask mandate for airports, Metro Bus and Rail

Passengers make their way through the TSA check in area Friday at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

 Robert Kirkham
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Tuesday lifted a mask mandate in its airports and aboard its buses and trains following a Monday ruling by a federal judge declaring the government overstepped its authority more than a year ago by requiring their use.

NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said the authority's decision follows the U.S. Transportation Security Administration's Monday directive indicating it will no longer enforce the emergency measures ordered by President Biden in February of 2021 as a precaution against spreading Covid-19.

"The NFTA will continue to follow the CDC recommendation that encourages people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time and that everyone should be respectful of those who chose to wear a face covering for their personal safety," Tederous said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority downstate was continuing its mask mandate for the moment, Tederous said, but all upstate transit authorities were lifting the requirement.

The NFTA said at the onset of its mask requirement that enforcement would revolve around ejecting travelers refusing to comply from Buffalo Niagara and Niagara Falls international airports, as well as passengers riding Metro Bus and Rail. It said then it anticipated few problems at a time of widespread mask use.

But mask mandates have been lifted in many jurisdictions in recent months. And on Monday, the Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all,” and courts have full authority to issue such a decision – even if the CDC’s goals in fighting the virus are laudable, AP reported.

