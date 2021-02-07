NFTA eyes Bailey for enhanced 'bus rapid transit' along critical route

For almost as long as there has been a Bailey Avenue, the #19 Metro Bus has been part of its scene.
It stops and starts at shelters the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority acknowledges have weathered too many winter snowstorms and too much summer heat. And officials say #19 probably takes longer than it should to serve one of Buffalo's longest and busiest bus routes.
But the NFTA is pondering an upgrade of Bailey Avenue bus service, one that would have it meet the highest industry standards for modern transit.
If a new study slated to begin soon proves positive, the authority will pursue funding for "bus rapid transit" service along the route. While the #19 local service would continue, BRT could mean buses using dedicated lanes and synchronized signals. The upgrade also could include bumped-out curbs to accommodate specially designed buses, and fewer but more sophisticated stops with ticket machines instead of paying on board and light rail stations resembling Metro Rail stops rather than bus shelters.
"It would be very similar to light rail," said Thomas George, NFTA director of public transit. "The stations would be spaced further apart with traffic and lane infrastructure amenities, and dedicated lanes that could make it faster travel than even by car. In the best-case scenario, we could improve travel time by as much as 40%."
Larger "articulated" buses that bend in the middle – as seen in New York City or Toronto – could be part of the service, he said, as could electric vehicles that the authority hopes to add to its fleet in coming years. They could even be recharged at layovers along the way, he added.
The authority is now partnering with the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council and the City of Buffalo to identify long-term enhancements for Bailey Avenue transit and its streetscape. The new study could recommend doing nothing or instituting "enhanced" bus service, George said.
But the authority is aiming higher, believing the Bailey route has clearly merited a BRT system. Even as overall Metro Bus usage has dropped about 50% during the Covid-19 pandemic, George said Bailey Avenue levels have remained steady on one of the system's most "transit dependent" routes.
"Bailey Avenue had the least Covid erosion of any of our routes," he said, adding the project becomes even more attractive when enhancements for pedestrians and cyclists are included.
He called Bailey a "quality route" because it features plenty of real estate allowing for various options, it crosses other major routes, and it offers partnership opportunities with the city for new services. While the pandemic caused even more passengers to shun public transit, George said the entire industry needs quality service to lure them back.
"For us to improve service, it makes sense in the long run," he said. "It's incumbent on us as a transit agency to continually look at ways to improve service and be relevant in the community."
It's also hoped, George said, that the City of Buffalo would provide its own economic development incentives along the corridor that might result from the NFTA investment. Michael Finn, the city's public works commissioner, said City Hall has been working with the NFTA and transportation planning council.
"The city looks forward to continuing that process through construction to make this important East Side corridor safer and more efficient for multimodal travel," he said.
The NFTA is already studying BRT as an alternative to extending Metro Rail to Amherst, though light rail is preferred. Meanwhile, Metro Bus a few years ago instituted a limited BRT concept along Genesee Street with service to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, featuring one semi-express version that reduces stops from 20 to eight.
"That really increases your travel speed," George said.
Other cities, including Albany, have introduced the BRT concept in recent years. The Capital District Transportation Authority just launched its second BRT service connecting several Hudson River communities to downtown Albany along a 16-mile route.
The $42 million dollar project, mostly funded by the Federal Transit Administration and state Department of Transportation, features 31 pairs of stations, 20 branded vehicles, expansion of CDTA's Troy garage, reconstruction of intersections with improved pedestrian connections and technology to prioritize bus traffic.
Spokeswoman Jaime Watson said the new "blue line" represents CDTA's second BRT project following a similar "red line" linking downtown Albany and downtown Schenectady.
"We saw a 25% jump in ridership on that first line," she said, adding that the "great results" prompted the authority to implement its newest BRT in November, with still another project slated for completion in late 2022.
"The overall benefits for our customers far outweighed any hesitation we had about implementing BRT," Winston said. "It's been really great for us."
George, of the NFTA, said results of the new study will allow the authority to pursue state and federal funding for the Buffalo project, which he envisions as a phased-in, "pay as you go" enterprise.
"It's fairly affordable, and if you can couple it with another infrastructure project the costs are certainly much less," he said. "We're talking a three- to four-year range for us to see things happening out there.
"There's a long way to go yet," he added, "but this is the first step in bringing the first BRT to Western New York."
The NFTA's Bus Rapid Transit plan for Bailey Avenue could include:
- Create a dedicated bus lane
- Reduce the number of stops to reduce travel times
- Synchronize traffic signals and hold the light when a bus approaches
- Replace bus shelters with transit stations
- Have passengers buy tickets in the station rather than pay on board
- Reduce travel times by up to 40%