NFTA eyes Bailey for enhanced 'bus rapid transit' along critical route

Larger "articulated" buses that bend in the middle – as seen in New York City or Toronto – could be part of the service, he said, as could electric vehicles that the authority hopes to add to its fleet in coming years. They could even be recharged at layovers along the way, he added.

The authority is now partnering with the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council and the City of Buffalo to identify long-term enhancements for Bailey Avenue transit and its streetscape. The new study could recommend doing nothing or instituting "enhanced" bus service, George said.

But the authority is aiming higher, believing the Bailey route has clearly merited a BRT system. Even as overall Metro Bus usage has dropped about 50% during the Covid-19 pandemic, George said Bailey Avenue levels have remained steady on one of the system's most "transit dependent" routes.

"Bailey Avenue had the least Covid erosion of any of our routes," he said, adding the project becomes even more attractive when enhancements for pedestrians and cyclists are included.