NFTA bus, rail and paratransit service remains suspended Monday

Metro bus, rail and paratransit services will remain suspended Monday due to travel bans and "dangerous road conditions," the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Sunday night.
Staff schedued to work on Monday are required to do so, the Authority said in a Twitter post.
The authority suspended bus, rail and paratransit service as of 2 a.m. Friday.
Service updates will be posted on metro.nfta.com.
