One of the busiest public transit stops in the region is about to be closed temporarily.

The University Station Metro Bus loop will close for construction beginning Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced.

The construction is another step in the ongoing effort to improve the public transit system, according to the agency's 2023 Transit Development plan.

Plans call for making some enhancements to the loop that include widening it to make more room for buses and creating more space for Metro Bus operators to navigate the roadway. Doing so should also improve traffic flow and make it easier for customers to transfer to Metro Rail.

According to the transit development plan, the University loop has had operational complications with the number of buses coming into the loop and the amount of space that the loop currently provides.

"With changing the layout of the loop, with addition of lanes, marked bus bays, designated drop-off area and a reconfigured route assignment, the goal is to make navigating the loop easier and safer for operators and customers. Addition of shelters and benches will provide customers with comfort waiting for their buses," the report said.

The project also includes the construction of new sidewalks and improving the station facade which, among other improvements, are needed to keep the station and bus loop in good repair, according to NFTA officials.

Meanwhile, Metro Bus service will continue with some changes that include Routes 8 and 12 making stops at Main Street. In addition, Routes 5, 19, 34, 44, 47, 48, 49, and 81 will all use the main circle on the University at Buffalo campus.

Metro Rail will operate on a regular schedule.

The station itself will remain open during construction. However, riders will have to use the upper entrance across from Main Circle while work is in progress.

Riders can go online to see a map of temporary bus pick-up and drop-off locations.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer.