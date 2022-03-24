NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal for Buffalo Bills

These include a lease for the new venue, a lease extension at Highmark Stadium and perhaps a community benefits agreement. The process could take several months to complete.

Ganis, while speaking to The News this week, pointed out that if NFL owners sign off on a contingent deal, it will emphasize the importance of the government coming through to finish it.

“If the governor and the state legislature don’t perform,” he said, “that could be quite a statement also in the opposite direction.”

Both Poloncarz and Hochul have acknowledged the prospect of larger markets, without NFL teams, trying to lure the Bills.

“In today’s modern NFL, there is no guarantee a team will stay in its home city no matter how long they were located there,” Poloncarz said in a recent statement to The News. “If you don’t believe me, ask the people of St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland about ‘their’ teams. I do not, and I certainly believe the people of Western New York do not, want Buffalo to join that list of cities.”