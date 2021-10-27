NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks; Hochul expects project in state budget

NEW YORK – No votes were cast. No decisions were made. When the National Football League’s owners and top executives gathered this week in midtown Manhattan for the league’s annual fall meeting, there was only a brief discussion about the Buffalo Bills and their quest to build a new stadium.

But their effort is beginning to pick up momentum, both in the eyes of NFL leaders and political officials – including the New York governor’s office.

Owners and executives from the NFL’s 32 teams were briefed on the status of the Bills’ negotiations with government officials for public funding to construct a stadium in Orchard Park for a projected $1.4 billion. The details of that roughly 10-minute presentation were not shared publicly, but it illustrated a sense of “collaboration and effort” between the Bills, New York State and Erie County, said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that oversees the holdings of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Raccuia represented the Bills in the absence of Terry Pegula, who left the meetings early after learning of a potential Covid exposure last week. Raccuia told The News that the sides are meeting “at least weekly, if not more than that.”