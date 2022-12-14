NFL owners approve lease deals for Bills stadiums

The Buffalo Bills stadium agreement is one step closer to full approval.

By a 32-0 vote on Wednesday afternoon during the National Football League’s meetings in Dallas, owners approved two essential elements of the agreement: a year-to-year extension on the Bills' lease at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and a 30-year lease agreement for a new stadium, which is expected to open as early as 2026.

Construction on the new stadium, which will cost at least $1.4 billion and will be located across the street from Highmark, is expected to begin this year. The stadium is being funded by a $600 million contribution from New York state, $250 million from Erie County, and at least $550 million from the Bills and the NFL.

All parties involved are still in the process of finalizing the agreement. The major terms of the deal were announced in March and outlined in a 15-page memorandum of understanding.

The deal includes a nonrelocation clause that Gov. Kathy Hochul described as "ironclad" when announcing the agreement. If the team were to leave Buffalo in the first 14 years of the lease, it would have to repay all of the public contributions, and also cover the cost of demolishing the stadium. From year 15 through 30, the financial penalty declines, reaching zero in the final year of the lease. The state could still, however, demand the team pay for tearing down the stadium.

"I said, 'I want it ironclad that if we’re going to make this commitment, that they have to stay,'" Hochul said in spring.

All signs point to the likelihood of the full deal being wrapped relatively soon. Negotiations on a community benefits agreement, which outlines how the Bills organization will invest back into the community, have made significant progress, and Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin sounded optimistic about reaching terms on that soon. She said the latest proposal received from the Bills on the CBA has been positive.

Neither Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz nor Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth dismissed the idea of a deal getting done before the new year. Toth recently told county legislators that it was “optimistic,” but not impossible. Various county officials involved in negotiations have said that significant progress has been made in recent weeks.

However, the construction agreement, which outlines who will be eligible to build the new stadium, and the conditions under which they will be hired and work, is still being discussed.

The new stadium will be distinctly different from Highmark, which ultimately be torn down and become space for parking or pregame festivities. The new facility will have just over 60,000 seats, or about 10,000 less than the current stadium.

While the new stadium is an outdoor facility, it is being designed to feel dryer and likely warmer than Highmark, which was built in the early 1970s and has an open-bowl configuration. The new stadium will be more vertical, with a perforated metal exterior that is designed to absorb and disperse some of the strong winds the blow in from the Great Lakes. A partial roof, or canopy, is also designed to divert some of the wind and avoid the swirling effect that, especially in cold weather, chills fans and sometimes complicates life for kickers and quarterbacks.

The canopy, in combination with the stacked levels that provide overhangs for people seated below, is expected to cover about 65% of seats in the new stadium.

"The canopy is a big part of keeping people dry, and also the concourses," said Scott Radecic, an architectural engineer and principal with Populous, the Kansas City firm that is designing the new stadium for the Bills.

Those concourses will be built with an open design that allows fans to see onto the field while waiting in line at concession stands, which will be located along the outer wall of the stadium. (At Highmark, concessions are located on the inner wall of the concourses.)

"Another of the big design moves was wanting to create visual connection to the field," said Radecic.

Those features and amenities – along with club seating options, some overhead heating, standing-room-only areas, and bar and social gathering spaces – will be included in the sales pitch when the Bills and their stadium consultants, Legends, begin marketing sponsorships, premium seating and personal seat licenses, which could begin as soon as late winter or spring of 2023.

The Bills are responsible for any cost overruns, which means the team's total investment in the stadium could ultimately exceed the $550 million included in the original outline of the agreement. A significant portion of the Bills' contribution is supported by the NFL's G4 stadium loan fund program, and through the sale of personal seat licenses.

PSLs, as they called, are a one-time expense (and for the best seats, a pricey one – think of buying new car). They give fans the ability and obligation to purchase season tickets each year. Ticket sales for the new stadium are the first time PSLs will be used in the Buffalo market.

Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer, told The News in an interview last year that PSLs are "critically important as we embark on this, especially in a market like Buffalo, where we don’t have the ability to increase (ticket) prices the way other markets have."

He added that PSLs – some of which will likely cost less than $1,000 – also provide assurance that fans will remain customers over the long term.