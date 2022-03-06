NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills

• The next $50 million would be repaid by the Pegulas over 15 years at an interest rate that’s competitive with the market, McCarthy confirmed.

• In order to qualify for the maximum assistance from the NFL, the Pegulas must secure public funding and commit at least $200 million of their own equity toward the project.

The Pegulas intend to raise a portion of their share of the stadium costs by selling PSLs to season ticket holders, a standard component of most stadium deals, The News reported in September.

The Bills plan to sell approximately 50,000 season tickets, all of which will require an initial one-time purchase of a PSL to help fund construction of the new venue. The most affordable PSLs are expected to cost around $1,000 apiece, which would raise a minimum of $50 million. The sale of PSLs will likely account for less than half of the Pegulas’ contribution.

Because the NFL’s $150 million contribution is reimbursed through ticket sales and a chunk of the Pegulas’ contribution will come from PSLs, much of the private costs for stadium construction are ultimately borne by football fans.

