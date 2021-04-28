Next up for Scajaquada corridor: Imagining what's possible

She said the corridor's redesign is "our last best chance" to restore Scajaquada Creek by reclaiming its natural water course and flood plain.

"It's been so manipulated and buried and channelized and disrupted, for literally 100 years, and we can only do so much with patchwork fixes here and there," Jedlicka said.

"But if we have a clear vision for five, 10, even all 13 miles of this creek, we can design our communities and our transportation systems around what Mother Nature intended," she said.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy wants Delaware Park made whole. Route 198 divides the park's meadow from Hoyt Lake, as well as the lake from itself farther west.

"Frederick Law Olmsted's vision was for a fully connected landscape from the meadow to the lake, but for the last 70 years the meadow has been severed from the lake," Dold said.

Dold said the park user's experience and ability to enjoy the "complete 365-acre park experience" is affected both by the road's physical intrusion and traffic noise.

The coalition is also imagining the return of a tree-lined Humboldt Parkway reestablished from Delaware Park to Delevan Avenue.