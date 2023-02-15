Payton Gendron's lifetime sentence won't start in a state prison yet – and it is possible he will not ever be sent to one.

He could end up in a federal correctional facility.

With his state case ending Wednesday, Gendron will now be transferred to federal detention for the duration of his hate crime case in federal court in Buffalo.

On Thursday, U.S. marshals will take custody of Gendron pursuant to a federal writ, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.

Gendron still faces 27 felony charges – including multiple counts of hate crimes that resulted in death.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and will appear for a status conference Thursday before Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

It is not yet known whether the U.S. Justice Department will seek to put him to death if convicted of the federal charges.

"The federal prosecution is relevant, obviously, in terms of whether or not he is going to get the death penalty," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "But that's the only decision that really needs to be made in this entire process. He will spend, no matter what, the rest of his life behind bars, never eligible for parole, never eligible for probation, never eligible for anything except viewing bars behind him for the rest of his life."

Gendron has told his defense lawyers not to appeal the lifetime prison sentence handed down Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, defense lawyer Brian Parker said.

Gendron's lawyers refused to answer questions from reporters after Wednesday's sentencing.

When the federal case ends, then a decision will be made about where to incarcerate Gendron, Flynn said.

"We'll talk amongst ourselves on what we feel is the best path forward," he said. "It'll probably be a federal center, because they have more resources in the federal detention centers to house him in an appropriate environment."

Flynn said he did not know how long the federal case could last.

"I really don't know," he said. "I'm not in the federal courthouse. ... I'm not talking to them at all about what they're doing."