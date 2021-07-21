Next step for Scajaquada corridor planning: Public engagement

The public is being asked to get involved in a process to reimagine the Scajaquada corridor.

Events are planned for August and September.

Stakeholders and organizations weighed in between April and June on potential changes. Now it's the broader public's turn to consider potential changes on what's been branded as "Region Central," the Scajaquada Expressway, Humboldt Parkway, several neighborhoods, Delaware Park, Scajaquada Creek, the Kensington Expressway and area cultural institutions.

Civic engagement is the second of three phases being led by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, which plans to issue a draft of its findings and recommendations in December and final recommendations by March 2022.

"This process has been discussed for a number of years without coming to consensus," said Hal Morse, the council's executive director. "So what we are doing is looking at how we can do this in an impartial, methodical and fact-based approach, with next-generation technical analysis to understand what's happening.

"We will use this information so it's not just opinion or what might be nice to see, but looking at the facts and how it helps us build this part of Western New York," Morse said.