Next slate of historic Michigan Street Baptist Church renovations announced

Leaders in the continuing restoration of the Michigan Street Baptist Church will gather at the historic church Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., share details about the next phase of renovations and offer tours of the four sites that make up the pillars of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.
The goal of the current project is to ensure the church's structural integrity, fix safety issues and provide better access for visitors with disabilities.
A 10:30 a.m. service at the church, 511 Michigan Ave., celebrates renovations for a house of worship founded in 1836 by African American who sought to create a community space that offered protection and kindness to all who entered.
Tours of the church, NASH House Museum, Historic Colored Musicians Club and WUFO Black Radio Collective will follow about noon in a corridor that highlights more than 185 years of Buffalo history and its connections to the Underground Railroad, Progressive and Civil Rights movements.
“The Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition Board is proud to lead the renovations of this historic gem," Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the coalition and heritage corridor boards, when announcing Monday's events. "We thank the community and our many dedicated funders for believing in the vision of creating a local and national historic African American heritage site."
Also at noon, WUFO-FM 96.5 starts four hours of “Redeeming The Dream,” honoring the life of King with music and inspirational messages.
The coalition and heritage boards and the four Cultural Anchors also welcome participants and others to donate to a Community Blanket Drive at the sites, part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Service.
Learn more at michiganstreetbuffalo.org.