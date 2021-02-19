Next phase of restoring Buffalo History Museum's lower level is set to begin

The next phase of restoring the Buffalo History Museum's lower level is set to begin, according to the museum's executive director, Melissa Brown.

The work focuses on improving guest amenities, including new restrooms and an HVAC system. At the end of this phase of construction, said Brown, the museum's lower level will be restored to architect George Cary's original vision, with an expansive 4,400-square-foot gallery.

“Our building is the only one created for the 1901 Pan American Exposition meant to serve the community beyond the Exposition,” Brown said in a statement, noting that 2021 marks the Pan Am building's 120th anniversary.

“We can’t image a better way to honor that legacy than by restoring and reuniting the gallery space under our portico as part of our commitment to be a welcoming, safe place of gathering for all in our community," she added.

During the current phase of restoration, the museum has closed its primary location at 1 Museum Court until March 30.

