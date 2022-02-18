Next 36 hours: Snow, wind gusts up to 55 mph expected Friday night into Saturday

As Western New York recovers from flooding caused by snowmelt and overnight freezing temperatures, another rush of inclement weather is expected Friday night into Saturday.

Snow totals may be only an inch or two, but wind gusts approaching 55 mph are expected to cause visibility issues. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Western New York from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph.

The National Weather Service's flood warning for much of the area is set to expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

+5 Snowmelt, flooding, ice and snow: Wild weather hits WNY Amherst, Evans, West Seneca and more areas dealt with flooding and road closures after wacky turns of weather.

Flood warnings also have been issued for Ellicott Creek in Amherst and Cheektowaga until after midnight; the Genesee River at Wellsville until this afternoon; the Genesee River at Portageville until late this afternoon; the Allegheny River in Olean until Monday morning; the Allegheny River in Salamanca until just after midnight; and Tonawanda Creek at Batavia from this afternoon until after midnight.

A flood warning for Tonawanda Creek near Rapids will be in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.