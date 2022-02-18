 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Next 36 hours: Snow, wind gusts up to 55 mph expected Friday night into Saturday
As Western New York recovers from flooding caused by snowmelt and overnight freezing temperatures, another rush of inclement weather is expected Friday night into Saturday. 

Snow totals may be only an inch or two, but wind gusts approaching 55 mph are expected to cause visibility issues. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Western New York from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph. 

The National Weather Service's flood warning for much of the area is set to expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

Flood warnings also have been issued for Ellicott Creek in Amherst and Cheektowaga until after midnight; the Genesee River at Wellsville until this afternoon; the Genesee River at Portageville until late this afternoon; the Allegheny River in Olean until Monday morning; the Allegheny River in Salamanca until just after midnight; and Tonawanda Creek at Batavia from this afternoon until after midnight.

A flood warning for Tonawanda Creek near Rapids will be in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.

A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. for all eight Western New York counties.

Snowfall totals reported this morning include 4.2 inches in East Aurora; 3.5 inches in Silver Creek; 3 inches in Lockport; and 2.7 inches at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. More snow is forecast for overnight tonight.

Here's what to expect:

Tonight

Sometime after midnight, expect snow and blowing snow that reduce visibility on roads. An additional accumulation of 1 or 2 inches of snow is forecast. But strong winds, with gusts as high as 50 mph, will make it seem like even more snow.

Forecasters predict temperatures will climb to the upper 20s.

The blustery conditions will continue all night and into the morning hours.

A wind advisory for gusts of up to 50 to 55 mph will go in effect at 1 a.m. for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

There's a lake shore flooding watch in effect starting at 1 a.m. Saturday through the morning.

"... Strong southwest winds are expected to shift ice around which could lead to erratic water level rises at the eastern end of Lake Erie. There is a potential of localized ice shoves as well. In addition, shoreline areas free of ice could experience lakeshore flooding," the weather service said.

Potential impact areas include Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside and Dunkirk Harbor. "Very high wave action where little shoreline ice is present may also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather services said.

Saturday

A couple more inches of snow are expected to fall and gusty winds will stick around.

"We're going to have a lot of blowing snow early Saturday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

The wind advisory is scheduled to expire at 1 p.m.

The Southern Tier will see some lake effect snow during the day Saturday and into the evening.

Sunday

After a turbulent few days, expect a mild breezy day with high temperatures reaching 40 degrees and some of sunshine and some breezes.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)

Another mild day, although it will be cloudier with high temperatures in the mid 40s followed by a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

