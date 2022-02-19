Next 36 hours: Gusty winds, some flood warnings remain

After an arctic blast of snow passed through this morning, some parts of the region still face flood warnings.
While the most powerful gusts have likely passed, there will still be occasional strong gusts, said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Additional snow accumulation won't be much, maybe an inch or so, Reynolds said.
A wind advisory is in effect for all of Western New York until 1 p.m. today, with southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph.
Wind speeds have already started to drop since a snow squall passed through early this morning.
Peak gusts at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga measured 45 mph just before 5 a.m. Shortly before 8 a.m., the peak gusts hit 29 mph, according to weather service data.
There are several flood warnings in effect or that will be going into effect:
• Tonawanda Creek at Batavia (expires this afternoon).
• Ellicott Creek in Amherst and Cheektowaga (expires this afternoon).
• A flood warning goes into effect this afternoon for Tonawanda Creek at Rapids. That will be in place until Sunday afternoon.
• A flood warning for the Allegheny River at Olean is in effect until Sunday morning.
• A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties until 1 p.m.
• A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties until 7 p.m.
Amherst, Evans, West Seneca and more areas dealt with flooding and road closures after wacky turns of weather.
Here's what to expect:
Today
After around 1 to 3 inches fell across the area already this morning, about an inch more is expected and gusty winds will stick around, Reynolds said.
The wind advisory is scheduled to expire at 1 p.m.
High temperatures are expected in the 20s.
The Southern Tier will see some lake-effect snow during the day and into the evening.
Low temperatures tonight will dip to between 5 and 10 degrees in the Southern Tier, while the Buffalo metro area is expected to drop into the teens.
Sunday
After a turbulent few days, expect a mild breezy day with high temperatures reaching 40 degrees and some sunshine.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Another mild day, although it will be cloudier, with high temperatures in the mid 40s followed by a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.
