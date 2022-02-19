Next 36 hours: Gusty winds, some flood warnings remain

After an arctic blast of snow passed through this morning, some parts of the region still face flood warnings.

While the most powerful gusts have likely passed, there will still be occasional strong gusts, said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Additional snow accumulation won't be much, maybe an inch or so, Reynolds said.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of Western New York until 1 p.m. today, with southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 55 mph.

Wind speeds have already started to drop since a snow squall passed through early this morning.

Peak gusts at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga measured 45 mph just before 5 a.m. Shortly before 8 a.m., the peak gusts hit 29 mph, according to weather service data.

There are several flood warnings in effect or that will be going into effect:

• Tonawanda Creek at Batavia (expires this afternoon).