Next 36 hours: Another snow squall as winds start to calm

After an arctic blast of snow passed through this morning, some parts of the region still face flood warnings.
While the most powerful gusts have likely passed, there will still be occasional strong gusts, said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
And early this afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m., a new snow squall was expected to make landfall across northern Western New York that has the possibility to bring heavy snow and limited visibility on the roads.
Snow-covered roads and continuing winds were causing difficult driving conditions in Erie and Niagara counties.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel notice to Twitter: "Blowing snow has become a problem county wide. Use caution, as large drifts have resulted in several accidents. As always, move over and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles, tow trucks, municipal vehicles, garbage trucks, etc. roadside. Even with flashing lights, these service vehicles may be difficult to see in whiteout conditions."
There are several flood warnings in effect or that will be going into effect:
• Tonawanda Creek at Batavia (expires this afternoon).
• Ellicott Creek in Amherst and Cheektowaga (expires this afternoon).
• A flood warning goes into effect this afternoon for Tonawanda Creek at Rapids. That will be in place until Sunday afternoon.
• A flood warning for the Allegheny River at Olean is in effect until Sunday morning.
• A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties until 1 p.m.
• A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties until 7 p.m.
Amherst, Evans, West Seneca and more areas dealt with flooding and road closures after wacky turns of weather.
Here's what to expect:
Today
A new snow squall was expected to make landfall across northern Western New York between 1 and 2 p.m.
It's a lake effect band that has the potential to bring a quick burst of heavy snow that would reduce visibility on the roads, Reynolds said.
After around 1 to 3 inches fell across the area already this morning, about an inch more is expected and gusty winds will stick around, Reynolds said.
The wind advisory that had been in effect overnight expired at 1 p.m.
High temperatures are expected in the 20s.
The Southern Tier will see some lake-effect snow during the day and into the evening.
Low temperatures tonight will dip to between 5 and 10 degrees in the Southern Tier, while the Buffalo metro area is expected to drop into the teens.
Sunday
After a turbulent few days, expect a mild breezy day with high temperatures reaching 40 degrees and some sunshine.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
Another mild day, although it will be cloudier, with high temperatures in the mid 40s followed by a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.