Next 36 hours: Another snow squall as winds start to calm

After an arctic blast of snow passed through this morning, some parts of the region still face flood warnings.

While the most powerful gusts have likely passed, there will still be occasional strong gusts, said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

And early this afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m., a new snow squall was expected to make landfall across northern Western New York that has the possibility to bring heavy snow and limited visibility on the roads.

Snow-covered roads and continuing winds were causing difficult driving conditions in Erie and Niagara counties.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel notice to Twitter: "Blowing snow has become a problem county wide. Use caution, as large drifts have resulted in several accidents. As always, move over and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles, tow trucks, municipal vehicles, garbage trucks, etc. roadside. Even with flashing lights, these service vehicles may be difficult to see in whiteout conditions."

There are several flood warnings in effect or that will be going into effect:

• Tonawanda Creek at Batavia (expires this afternoon).