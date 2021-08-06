 Skip to main content
News seeks reader submissions reflecting on 9/11
Laurie Kostrzewski, of Buffalo, sits and prays at the memorial dedicated to those serving in the armed forces who lost their lives following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

 Sharon Cantillon

As the nation nears the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, The Buffalo News is preparing coverage of how that day changed our world.

Part of that coverage will include submissions from readers reflecting on the emotions of that day, and how their lives have changed since then.

Submissions may be emailed to citydesk@buffnews.com with "Sept. 11 remembrance" in the subject line. Include your full name, hometown and a daytime contact number. Please keep submissions to 150 words or less. Individuals whose entries are selected to be included in print will be notified in advance.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 20. 

Tags

