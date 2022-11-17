News Neediest Fund kicks off 41st year

The needs in Western New York are ever present this year, and The Buffalo News Neediest Fund will continue to help spread the magic of Christmas for the 41st year.

Unprecedented need has been exacerbated in the last two years, particularly with Covid-19 and the May 14 mass shooting, said Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

"You wonder what's next. The snowstorm – is that going to negatively impact families who can't get to work?" Weiner said. "These are the things that we face every day. And that's what makes an event like this that much more significant."

The need for services has not gotten better since the drive began in 1982, said Tom Wiley, publisher and president of The Buffalo News.

"It's something that we don't see ending in the short term," Wiley said.

The News Neediest Fund, which relies on donations to supply Christmas toys for children up to 12 years old, and monetary donations for meals for their families, held its kickoff Thursday morning in the lobby of the Larkin at Exchange building. The Salvation Army band played, the chorus from the Charter School For Applied Technologies sang and dancers with Neglia Ballet helped children from Sweet Home Childcare place presents under the tree.

Since the offices of The Buffalo News moved to the Larkin at Exchange building last month, the drive did not miss a beat having its kickoff in the lobby in the building that once served as the Larkin Terminal Warehouse, with trains running through its first floor.

"It's a very Western New York kind of historical feeling," Wiley said.

The drive gave toys to 8,300 children last year, and took in $200,000 in monetary donations that went to FeedMore Western New York, which provided 93,000 meals for families in need.

The Buffalo News Neediest fund is part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership, which coordinates the delivery of toys based on the needs of families. The News takes the lead in covering the drive, but it has many partners, including the United Way, FeedMore, VIA -Pathways for the Visually Impaired, Wegmans, 211, Benderson Development, National Grid, Fisher Price, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

"It's a very generous community in general," Wiley said.

While the drive runs until Christmas, organizers ask that new unwrapped toys be dropped off by Dec. 9 so toys can be sorted and distributed in time for Christmas.

Donations can be made online at go.BuffaloNews.com/newsneediest. Checks can be made out to The Buffalo Evening News Neediest Charity Fund, and mailed to the News Neediest Fund, c/o The Buffalo News, PO Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240-2667.

Toys also may be dropped off at the Larkin at Exchange Building lobby, 726 Exchange St.; Excuria Salon & Spa, 5725 Main St., Williamsville; Western New York locations of Hunt Real Estate; Four Western New York locations of Orville’s Home Appliances; Western New York locations of Valu Home Centers; Canisius College's Koessler Athletic Center; Fairgrounds Festival of Lights gate entrance, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg; Jim Murphy Buick/GMC, 3000 Walden Ave., Depew; Shea’s Performing Arts Center box office; and Western New York locations of Wegmans.