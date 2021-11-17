News Neediest Fund kicks off 40th year

The ballerinas, children, choir and Salvation Army Band were back for the kickoff of the 40th annual News Neediest Fund today, but like last year, the pandemic continues and the need is great.

The lighting of the Christmas tree in The Buffalo News lobby signals the start of the drive, which collects toys for needy children and donations to FeedMore WNY. The fund is part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership.

"We had an amazing year, but the launch was a little bit less than we had hoped," Tom Wiley, publisher of The Buffalo News, said about last year's kickoff.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, few people and no children were in the lobby last year.

But despite the pandemic – perhaps because of it – generous Western New Yorkers donated $310,000 to the fund, making it one of the most successful Neediest Fund drives in decades. Monetary donations go directly to FeedMore WNY, which provided meals for nearly 20,000 households across Erie County. More than 8,000 children received toys last year.

This year, the Salvation Army Band was joined by the Charter School for Applied Technologies chorus and kindergartners, ballerinas from Neglia Ballet and Marines representing the Toys for Tots program.

