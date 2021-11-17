News Neediest Fund kicks off 40th year

The ballerinas, children, choir and Salvation Army Band were back for the kickoff of the 40th annual News Neediest Fund today, but like last year, the pandemic continues and the need is great.
The lighting of the Christmas tree in The Buffalo News lobby signals the start of the drive, which collects toys for needy children and donations to FeedMore WNY. The fund is part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership.
"We had an amazing year, but the launch was a little bit less than we had hoped," Tom Wiley, publisher of The Buffalo News, said about last year's kickoff.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, few people and no children were in the lobby last year.
But despite the pandemic – perhaps because of it – generous Western New Yorkers donated $310,000 to the fund, making it one of the most successful Neediest Fund drives in decades. Monetary donations go directly to FeedMore WNY, which provided meals for nearly 20,000 households across Erie County. More than 8,000 children received toys last year.
This year, the Salvation Army Band was joined by the Charter School for Applied Technologies chorus and kindergartners, ballerinas from Neglia Ballet and Marines representing the Toys for Tots program.
Support Local Journalism
"The needs are greater than ever before," said Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, a major partner in the campaign. "In Erie County alone, over 40% of our families are living either as working poor families or under the federal poverty level."
In some sections of Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Lackawanna, the number creeps up to 60%, he said.
"It's a program like this that makes a difference, particularly during the holidays to help those families most in need," Weiner said.
"We're really leveraging all our assets to try and make this really impactful. This is one of the initiatives I inherited that I think is really an amazing thing," Wiley said. "These organizations that benefit from our efforts, they really are ground focused in Western New York."
Donations may be sent by check to the News Neediest Fund, c/o The Buffalo News, PO Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240-2667. To donate online, go to BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest.
Gifts of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at:
- The Buffalo News: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- All area Wegmans locations
- Shea’s Performing Arts Center box office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots locations, see list at buffalo-ny.toysfortots.org
- Excuria Salon & Spa
- Jim Murphy Buick/GMC:
- Valu Home Centers
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- Hunt Real Estate Corp.
- Canisius College: Drop off at Koessler Athletic Center during scheduled basketball games
- Orville's Home Appliances
- Newsworthy Store (Near Panera Bread in The Boulevard Consumer Square, 1593 Niagara Falls Blvd.)