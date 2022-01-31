Newly repaired seawall aims to protect Centennial Park and Col. Ward Pumping Station

"What that does is enable the resilience of the community (and) the resilience of the infrastructure we have here, so that we're not worried about the forces of nature reclaiming this great infrastructure we have," U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers Lt. Col. Eli Adams said.

Adams added that, with the protection that the repaired seawall now provides to the park and pumping station, that creates incentive for other nearby development to occur.

1:34 +4 Wilson Centennial Park grows in scope, cost The estimated amount to remake LaSalle Park is now $140 million and counting.

Centennial Park, formerly Lasalle Park, is about to begin receiving a massive overhaul thanks to millions invested by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the city.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Project Manager Gabriel Schimdbauer noted that a number of storms threatened to delay the completion of the seawall project, which, ironically, underscored the need to address the problem of the crumbling seawall quickly.

"We successfully finished the project on schedule and under budget, even though we had a number of storms during the construction season, which kind of showed the purpose of the project because we were building with these massive storms. We built a really solid wall that's going to last a long time," Schimdbauer said.

Meanwhile, the Col. Ward Pumping Station supplies water for more 250,000 residents in the City of Buffalo, as well as hundreds of businesses in the city, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Avery Schneider said.

