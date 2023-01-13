Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record Wednesday that identified 35 people who died due to the blizzard that hit the Buffalo area on Dec. 23.

These are the 20 victims on that Erie County list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Jimmy Batchelor, 73, who was found in a car near Jefferson Avenue and Best Street in Buffalo on Christmas Eve.

Dr. Michael Bloom, 69, found outside The Hamlet in Amherst on Jan. 2.

Erwin Busch, 84, found in a house with no heat on Longnecker Street in Buffalo on Dec. 26.

Cindy Colin, 66, found in a house with no heat on Seneca Street in Buffalo on Dec. 26.

Gary Cooper, 65, found in a house with no heat at on Memorial Drive in Buffalo on Dec. 26.

Harrison Davis, 66, found outside in the parking lot of East Community High School on Northampton Street in Buffalo on Christmas.

Harry Donahue, 50, found in a house with no heat on Gelston Street in Buffalo on Christmas.

Rafael Dones-Penaloza, 44, found in snow, hit by a high lift vehicle, on Whitney Place in Buffalo, on Dec. 26.

Kennedi Gaines, 3, who died in a drowning in a pool at a hotel where her family was staying because their house lost power.

James Gauthier, 63, found in a snowbank on Williamstown Court, Cheektowaga, on Christmas Eve.

Tiffany Huff, 41, found in a car with possible carbon monoxide poisoning on Sumner Place in Buffalo on Dec. 27.

Bessie Milhouse, 87, a possible hypothermia death, found in a house on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo on Dec. 27.

Derrick Monroe, 62, found in snow in the 1900 block of Main Street in Buffalo on Dec. 27.

Asenith Musiel, 75, found in a house with no heat on Erb Street in Buffalo on Dec. 26.

Kevin O'Sullivan, 55, found under a bridge near Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park in Buffalo on Dec. 26.

Edward Parson Jr., 74, found in an apartment with no heat in the 700 block of Broadway in Buffalo on Dec. 28.

Juanita Robinson, 66, found dead on Christmas. The county's list says she was found outside at an unknown location. Buffalo police said she was found inside a Busti Avenue building.

Nancy Vedella, 73, found in a house with no heat on William Street in Buffalo on Dec. 28.

Doris Williams, 93, who was found on Christmas in a house with no heat on Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo.

Wendell Williams, 74, found outside on Lemon Street on Dec. 26.

...

These two people, whose deaths had previously been reported by other media outlets, were identified as blizzard fatalities on the county's list:

Melissa Morrison, 46, found outside at Bailey Avenue and Seneca Street in Buffalo on Christmas.

Henry Tellado, 55, found in a house with no heat on Winslow Avenue in Buffalo, possibly fell.

...

These are other people who died due to the Buffalo blizzard whose deaths were previously reported by The Buffalo News:

Monique Alexander, 52, was found in snow on Delaware Avenue on Christmas Eve by a man who carried her body to a nearby shop with an awning to protect her from the elements.

William Clay was found outside on Christmas Eve, his 56th birthday, near a convenience store at Kensington and Bailey. Robert D. Coho, 73, died on Christmas after he collapsed while shoveling snow in his Amherst driveway. Lederise Curry, 46, died early Dec. 26 from an apparent asthma attack. Emergency responders were slowed in reaching her home due to post-blizzard conditions. Carolyn Eubanks, 63, collapsed on Christmas Eve while walking through deep snow from her Buffalo home, which had lost power, to her son's car. Two strangers sheltered her body at their home for a day until first responders could take her to a morgue. Stephen D. Guard, 55, and his partner Kristi Jackson, 43, were found dead in a tent in the yard of a Buffalo residence off of Normal Avenue, near Connecticut Street, on Jan. 3. Timothy J. Hartnett, 67, died Christmas morning after he felt ill while snowblowing his driveway in Amherst, went inside and collapsed. Timothy M. Murphy, 27, was found dead on Christmas in a Lockport home. Authorities suspect it was from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by heavy snow covering the external furnace. Joan Ranke, 87, was found dead in her Amherst house on Christmas by firefighters, who had been unable to get to Ranke's house two days earlier because of heavy snow when she called for help due to a medical ailment. Demetrius Robinson, 58, whose body was found Christmas Day in a snowbank on Clinton Street near Jefferson Avenue. Abdul Sharifu, 26, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth to his first child within days, left his Buffalo home on the afternoon of Christmas Eve to get milk and other supplies. He was found dead outside that night. Morris Singer, 65, was found in a snowbank in Buffalo on Christmas Eve. Stasia Syta, 73, left her Buffalo home on Christmas Eve to get fish at Broadway Market for her traditional holiday meal. She was found dead in her car on Route 33 on Christmas Day. Anndel Taylor, 22, left her job at an East Aurora nursing home on Dec. 23, but her car got stuck just about six minutes from her Buffalo home. On Christmas Eve, she was found in her car.