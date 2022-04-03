Newfane teen wins $40,000 scholarship in 'Good Morning America' appearance

Zoeya Berning wanted to attend a four-year program to become a veterinary technician, but didn't think she could afford it.
That changed March 24, when the Newfane High School senior won a $40,000 College Board scholarship in a nationwide contest.
Berning was among 25 winners who appeared remotely on ABC's "Good Morning America" to accept the scholarship from the College Board's BigFuture program.
For Berning, the money means that she can afford a four-year program at Medaille College instead of having to settle for a two-year "vet tech" certificate.
"I applied last year, during my junior year. There were six different steps I had to take," Berning said. "If you complete all the steps, you went into a drawing for the $40,000."
The steps included filing a financial aid form and practicing for the Scholastic Aptitude Test, which is administered by the College Board.
“We are extremely proud of her," Newfane principal Daniel Bedette said in a news release. "I know she was on the fence between a two-year or a four-year degree, and this scholarship made the decision an easy one. It made a four-year degree possible for her."
"I wanted to do four-year, but two-year was definitely the cheaper option," Berning confirmed. "I can do four-year now."
Berning attends an animal welfare program offered by the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Education Services.
"I always had a passion for animals," Berning said. "I got associated with horses, and that's my passion. When this program was available, I took the opportunity, and I've really enjoyed it here. It's preparing me for college. We do veterinary procedures and all that stuff here."
She doesn't live on a farm, but she became interested in animals when she had a chance to take horse riding lessons at Forrestel Farm Riding Camp in Medina.
Berning currently leases a horse that she rides.
"My principal and my guidance counselor called me down one day and they told me I had the opportunity to be on 'Good Morning America,'" Berner said. "I didn't know I was getting the $40,000, but it was a pretty good opportunity, so I took it."
Berning said that although she has some interest in caring for large animals, the program she will enter this fall at Medaille will concentrate on smaller creatures such as dogs and cats.
Her father, Troy, is a welding supervisor at Aavid Niagara, a Town of Niagara manufacturing company, and her mother Laurie is a stay-at-home mom, Berning said.