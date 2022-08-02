Newfane sanctuary owner faces felony charges for keeping neighboring farms' cows

The cows are coming home.

State Police today announced they have arrested a Newfane animal sanctuary operator after she refused to return two cows who wandered over to her property from a nearby farm and that the animals will be returned to their owner.

“We are very happy," said Scott Gregson, the owner of McKee Farm. "My children are extremely happy. And it’s just one chapter of the story that’s closed, so hopefully we can just move on from here on out."

Tracy Murphy, president and founder of the animal rescue and rehabilitation center, Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged with grand larceny, a felony.

The cow controversy began making news last week when Murphy told area news outlets she wanted to keep the animals and Gregson demanded they be returned.

Gregson said the fallout from the news stories led him move his family to a different location. He said Murphy posted information about his family on social media sites, which led to what he called "nasty phone calls" and messages.

He said there is no plan for when to bring animals back to the farm. Instead, Gregson said the family plans to “play it by ear and see how things go.”

Murphy is being held in the Niagara County Jail pending further court proceedings.