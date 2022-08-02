Newfane sanctuary owner charged with grand larceny of neighboring farm's cows

The cows are coming home.

State police on Tuesday announced they had arrested a Newfane animal sanctuary operator after she refused to return two cows who wandered to her property from a nearby farm and that the animals have been returned to their owner.

“We are very happy," said Scott Gregson, the owner of McKee Farm, who has been trying to get his animals back. "My children are extremely happy. And it’s just one chapter of the story that’s closed, so hopefully we can just move on from here on out."

Tracy Murphy, president and founder of the animal rescue and rehabilitation center, Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged with grand larceny, a felony. She was remanded to the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.

The cow controversy began making news last week when Murphy told area news outlets she wanted to keep the animals and Gregson demanded they be returned. The situation gained traction both in physical and online spaces, even leading to a demonstration outside Asha's on Sunday.

Gregson said the fallout from the stories led him to temporarily move his family to a different location. He said Murphy posted information about his family on social media sites, which led to what he called "nasty phone calls" and messages.

Murphy’s attorney, Matthew Albert, said he believes his client acted within her legal rights.

“From my standpoint, now that she has been charged, the fight is just beginning, but we intend to vindicate her rights in every court imaginable,” he said.

Albert pointed to a New York law that says licensed veterinarians can board animals on their premises until a sum is paid by the owner.

“That’s why when dogs run away, when dogs get loose, and you find your dog two days later at the city pound, guess what you gotta do? Pay the city pound for boarding,” he said.

To him, the public response has been disproportionate to the situation’s severity.

“I do animal cases all the time and I run an animal sanctuary. I have never seen anything like this. This is mind blowing,” he added.

It led local farmer, Ed Pettitt Sr. to organize a demonstration Sunday near the farm. Pettitt said he saw the situation an attack on his way of life that could have happened to him given his proximity to Asha’s.

“I just couldn’t walk away from this and see this injustice happen,” he added.

At the demonstration, people grilled meat, waved supporting signs and gave speeches to get their message across in a peaceful manner, he said.

“The message was simple. It was: Do not steal, violate the livestock rights of our farmers. The other side tried to make it about eating meat, veganism, that’s not what the issue is,” he added.

Albert said his client has had dead animals thrown onto her property and that she has been threatened.

“They’re devout cowards picking on a vulnerable woman who has dedicated her life to taking care of animals,” he said.