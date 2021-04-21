Newfane resident attacked by rabid raccoon, Niagara County Department of Health confirms

A Newfane resident on Brown Road was attacked Saturday by a raccoon that turned out to be rabid, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

The health department said the raccoon was killed by the Newfane resident and submitted for testing by the county to the State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. As a result of the resident's potential exposure to the raccoon’s saliva, the resident will receive post exposure rabies prophylaxis, county health officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible, according to county health officials.

A rabid animal can be confirmed only through a laboratory sample.

