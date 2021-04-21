 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newfane resident attacked by rabid raccoon, Niagara County Department of Health confirms
0 comments

Newfane resident attacked by rabid raccoon, Niagara County Department of Health confirms

Support this work for $1 a month

A Newfane resident on Brown Road was attacked Saturday by a raccoon that turned out to be rabid, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

The health department said the raccoon was killed by the Newfane resident and submitted for testing by the county to the State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. As a result of the resident's potential exposure to the raccoon’s saliva, the resident will receive post exposure rabies prophylaxis, county health officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible, according to county health officials.

A rabid animal can be confirmed only through a laboratory sample.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News