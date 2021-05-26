 Skip to main content
Newfane records third rabid raccoon of the spring
Raccoon
Robert Kirkham/News file photo

For the third time this spring, a rabid raccoon has been confirmed in Newfane.

The Niagara County Health Department announced Wednesday that a raccoon had contact with a dog on Corwin Avenue in Newfane recently.

The dog's caretaker killed the raccoon, but the dog was not vaccinated against rabies, so it must be quarantined for six months. The Health Department will check its condition monthly.

Previously, a rabid raccoon attacked a person on Brown Road on April 17, forcing the person to undergo rabies shots, and a raccoon attacked two dogs on Ewings Road on May 8 before the dogs' owner killed the raccoon.

In the latter case, the dogs' rabies shots were up to date, so they only needed to receive a 45-day health check from the county Health Department.

